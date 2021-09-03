Robbery suspect shot dead, five more arrested after syndicate strikes at KZN Sassa paypoint

DURBAN - A SUSPECT was killed and five others arrested following a robbery at a pension pay point in Ekuvukeni near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning. Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana revealed that the robbery took place around 9am by which time about nine people had received their monies.

"An amount of approximately R450 000 was taken. Police managed to arrest the robbers," the spokesperson said. KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said officers rushed to the scene and the suspects fired at them. "A shoot-out ensued and a suspect believed to be in his forties was fatally wounded. Five other suspects aged between 30 and 45 were placed under arrest. Police recovered three pistols and a variety of ammunition. The vehicle that was used by the suspects was impounded by police for further investigation. An undisclosed amount of cash that was stolen during the robbery was recovered by police," he said.

Police were able to recover the money and grantees could queue once more for their monies. Picture: SAPS The arrested suspects will appear in court next week.