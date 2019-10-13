The parents claimed their children had been consuming food not permissible for Muslims for two weeks at the school and this infringed on their constitutional and human rights.
They also accused the SGB of failing to tell them that the caterer did not have halaal certification and of wanting to “undermine and disrespect” the teachings of Islam.
The parents have threatened to launch an application to have Star Catering removed and barred from the school premises until it acquires halaal accreditation.
They said they wanted the Western Cape Department of Education and the SA Human Rights Commission to urgently look into the matter and would ask the Muslim Judicial Council and the Islamic Council of SA to intervene.