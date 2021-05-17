RTI traffic officer knocked over as police pursued suspect during high-speed chase on N2

Durban: An RTI traffic official is on life support after he was knocked down on Sunday morning on the N2 near Prospecton.

Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said police officers had noticed a VW GTI R35 driving recklessly near Stamford Hill Road on Sunday morning.

“Officers gave chase and the suspect continued evading police, refusing to stop.

They followed the driver on the N3 and then to the N2.

“The suspect drove all the way to the Galleria Mall on the N2 where he made a U-turn and headed back for Durban.

“As he was heading back to Durban, police decided that the only way to stop the suspect was to close off the N2 near the old airport where he was finally nabbed.”

RTI spokesperson Victor Chetty spokesperson said an officer, who had been trying to stop traffic in order to make way for the police to apprehend the VW Golf driver, was knocked down by another motorist, near Prospecton.

““According to witnesses, he panicked and knocked the officer. He (the officer) sustained multiple injuries. The motorist has been charged.”

Chetty said the officer was on life support in hospital. His condition was critical but stable.

Sewpersad said the VW Golf driver was charged for reckless and negligent driving and for being in possession of crystal meth, rock cocaine and a pipe.

He is expected in court today.

IOL