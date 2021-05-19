RTI traffic official dies in hospital after being hit by a motorist

Durban – An RTI official who was hit by a motorist on the N2 near Prospecton on Sunday died on Tuesday night.

RTI spokesperson Victor Chetty confirmed Provincial Inspector Devan Naik died at a hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

“We want to extend our condolences to Naik’s family, his wife, 12-year-old son and mother.”

Chetty said Naik had lived in Phoenix and worked at the RTI offices in Winklespruit.

Chetty said Naik had been trying to stop traffic to make way for the police to apprehend the driver of a VW GTI R35 when he was knocked down by another motorist.

Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said police had noticed a motorist in a VW GTI R35 driving recklessly near Stamford Hill Road on Sunday morning.

“Officers gave chase and the suspect continued evading police, refusing to stop.”

They followed the driver on the N3 and then to the N2.

“The suspect drove all the way to the Galleria Mall on the N2 where he made a U-turn and headed back to Durban.

“As he was heading back to Durban, police decided that the only way to stop the suspect was to close off the N2 near the old airport, where he was finally nabbed.”

Netcare 911 Shawn Herbst said Naik had been airlifted to hospital.

IOL