According to reports, a special meeting was called at the Msunduzi Municipality on Monday to suspend the chief financial officer. It was later called off and Chief Financial Officer Neli Ngcobo has responded to a letter of intention to suspend her. Picture: Archives

Opposition parties are calling on the mayor of Msunduzi, Themba Njilo, to act against the city’s municipal manager, Sizwe Hadebe, following a devastating audit opinion that painted the municipality as almost dysfunctional.





This as there are moves to suspend the Chief Financial Officer Neli Ngcobo.





A special meeting had been called on Monday where it's believed she was to have been suspended. The meeting however did not happen.





Sources in the council have said her suspension would have been illegal as the meeting was not properly constituted.





Ngcobo was issued with a letter of intention to suspend and asked to give reason why she should not be suspended about a week ago. The Mercury understands that she responded to the letter this past Friday.





The attempts to suspend Ngcobo flow from an audit opinion issued by the Auditor General, Kimi Makwetu. The AG issued the municipality with a disclaimer, the worst audit opinion he can issue.





IFP caucus leader Thinasonke Ntombela said they would support the suspension if there was real evidence of wrongdoing by the CFO.





“This matter is confusing because Hadebe told us during a recess committee meeting that the he did not know things were so bad. That begs the question, where are these people reporting, because they must file reports to him every month.





“This means that he was also not accountable because he is the accounting officer,” said Ntombela.





DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said Hadebe was the accounting officer and as such should take responsibility.

“The mayor Themba Njilo should also write a letter asking the MM why he should not be suspended.”



