SA enters 4th wave: 7 provinces record sustained increases in new Covid-19 infections

DURBAN – Experts believe the country has officially entered the 4th wave of Covid-19. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said seven provinces; Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Western Cape are showing sustained increases in Covid-19 infections. “The proportion testing positive in Gauteng has risen dramatically in the last two weeks, this may be a sign of the start of a widespread resurgence. It’s important to note that provinces will experience the beginning and ending of the waves at different weeks,” the institute said.

According to the latest NICD report, South Africa's Covid-19 cases increased by over 4 000 to 8 561. In the last three days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), the country recorded 15 207 new Covid infections. Gauteng recorded the highest number of new cases, contributing to 72% of yesterday’s new infections across South Africa. Western Cape – 7%

KwaZulu-Natal – 6% Mpumalanga and North West – 4% Limpopo – 3%

Free State – 2% Eastern Cape – 1% Northern Cape – less than 1%