SA Mint launches leopard coin

The South African Mint Company has unveiled its leopard coin in the Big 5 Series II coin range. The leopard coins are available in gold, silver and platinum. Series II of the Big 5 succeeds the award-winning Series I, originally launched in 2019. The latest series offers collectors a subtle but telling design change with the portrait of the animal on the obverse side of the coins.

The reverse design remains the same throughout the two series: two halves of the animal’s face, which complete and form a full face when two or more coins are placed side-by-side. The platinum offering consists of a single 1 ounce (oz) coin, while the silver range comprises a 1oz Brilliant Uncirculated (BU) coin, a 1oz double capsule set, containing two silver proof coins, and a special Big 5 and Krugerrand leopard privy mark combination set. The gold range includes a 1oz gold proof, a ¹/₄oz gold proof and a ¹/₄oz gold proof double capsule set, containing two identical gold proof coins. The gold coins too, are complimented by a Big 5 and Krugerrand leopard privy mark combination set consisting of a 1oz gold proof Big 5 coin and a 1oz gold proof Krugerrand coin.

In addition to the full face of the leopard on the obverse of the leopard coins, are the words “Big Five 2023” and the South African coat of arms, signifying their status as legal tender. SA Mint director Honey Mamabolo said the Big 5 collection is now firmly entrenched among the world’s coveted numismatic offerings. Picture: Supplied SA Mint director Honey Mamabolo, said the Big 5 collection was now firmly entrenched among the world’s coveted numismatic offerings.

“It is a coin range we are immensely proud of, that we will continue to innovate in order to maintain its relevance for years to come. We have, of course, set very high standards for product longevity with the Krugerrand, and can only hope to emulate this success with newer products such as the Big 5,” Mamabolo said. Mamabolo said each of the Big 5 animals was remarkable in its own way, but none more so than the leopard. “The leopard’s exceptionally acute vision and genius for camouflage make it a cunning hunter. This far-sightedness and skill are the very characteristics we need to rebuild in a post-pandemic economy. We will conclude series II with the buffalo coin collection later in the year, and our design team is already hard at work conceptualising series III,” Mamabolo said.

