SA pays tribute to Dr Ben Ngubane – a politician and medical doctor

TRIBUTES are pouring in for Dr Ben Ngubane - an astute medical doctor and politician who succumbed to Covid-19 pandemic on Monday. Ngubane was born on October 22 1941 and became politically active in the now known Inkatha Freedom Party in 1976. Following South Africa’s first democratically elected government in 1994, he held multiple positions in the provincial and national government.

He was premier of KwaZulu-Natal and minister of arts and culture from 1994 until August 31, 1996 and from February 1999 until April 2004. He graduated MBChB in 1971 from the Medical School of the University of Natal in Durban. In 1991 Ngubane was appointed minister of health in the KwaZulu government, a post he held until 1994. In 1992, he served on the Codesa working group which dealt with constitutional principles and constitution making.

In 1993, he was involved in negotiations with the ANC and Inkatha. In 2004, he was appointed Ambassador to Japan, until 2008. In 2010, he was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Japanese Order of the Rising Sun for his contributions "to the enhancement of the relationship and the co-operation in science and technology between Japan and South Africa". He later served as chairperson of the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board and as chairperson of the Eskom board from 2015 to 2017.

In 2020, Ngubane was twice called to testify before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegation of State Capture in his capacities as, first, former SABC board chairperson, then, secondly, as the chairperson of Eskom. In paying tribute to Ngubane, Eskom board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said his board wished to convey its heartfelt condolences to the family. Ngubane joined the Eskom board as a non-executive director on December 11, 2014, and was appointed as interim chairperson of the Eskom board on March 30, 2015 and later appointed as chairperson. He resigned from the organisation on June 12, 2017.

“Dr Ngubane will be remembered as an avid scholar whose contribution to the enhancement of the relationship and the co-operation in science and technology between Japan and South Africa earned him the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun by the Japanese government in 2010. “The Order of the Rising Sun is classified as an International Award and is awarded to those who have made distinguished contributions to Japan. I had the privilege to work with him as the vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal where he was also a member of the council of the university,” Prof Makgoba. Prior to joining Eskom, Ngubane served as the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, minister of arts, culture, science and technology, and was also South Africa’s ambassador to Japan. He was also the chairperson of the Land Bank and served on the board of the SABC, among other roles.