SA records 3 184 new Covid cases, recovery rate at 91%

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - NATIONAL health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize urged South Africans to continue to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocol. His warnings come as the country is currently experiencing a decline in the number of daily Covid cases reported. Today, the Health Ministry announced that 3 184 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in SA, taking the country's cumulative number of cases identified in the country to 1 473 700. The Ministry said the cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 469 756 with 33 187 new tests recorded since the last report. A total of 278 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours: Eastern Cape - 20

Free State - 20

Gauteng - 50

KwaZulu-Natal - 109

Limpopo - 3

Mpumalanga - 19

Western Cape - 57

Taking the total number of deaths to 46 180 deaths.

Source: Department of Health

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 340 497, representing a recovery rate of 91%," the Ministry said.

Speaking during an interview earlier in the week, Mkhize warned of a possible third wave of Covid cases.

“What we have seen is that in most of the countries the second wave has come to be much heavier, fiercer, costs more lives and require more hospitalisation. It is also likely that we might face a third wave and its impact might be more devastating," he said.

Globally, there is a cumulative count of 106 177 449 Covid cases with 2 315 140 deaths and 77 814 951 recoveries.

IOL