SA records 4 551 new Covid cases, recovery rate climbs to 87.6%

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - South Africa has recorded 4 551 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's cumulative number of cases to 1 417 537. On Monday, the Health Ministry, said the total number of Covid-related deaths had increased by 243 to 41 117. Eastern Cape - 65 Free State - 18 Gauteng - 33 KwaZulu-Natal - 60 Mpumalanga - 5 Northern Cape - 5 Western Cape - 57 “The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 019 239 with 26 113 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 1 241 421, representing a recovery rate of 87,6%,” the Ministry said. As the country continues its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, calls are growing for the medical fraternity to administer Ivermectin to patients in order to speed up their recovery. However, in South Africa, Ivermectin is not authorised for treatment in humans. Speaking during an interview with Morning Live, national health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said Ivermectin is used to treat parasites in animals.

"When the Covid problem arose, scientists were asked to look at a number of drugs that were available to treat Covid-19 and Ivermectin was suggested. There was also research against Ivermectin. Of late, there are reports that a number of countries are doing clinical reports on the use of Ivermectin and our teams are reviewing this," he said.

Mkhize explained that when a trial is conducted, some people are given the drug while others are given a placebo.

"Some people do get better without the drug because of the nature of the ailment that they have. Therefore, we need a double blind trial where we don't know who was given the drug and who was given the placebo so the results can be compared without bias," he said.

Mkhize said in the meantime, those who want to register for the use of Ivermectin can apply to do so and doctors who want to administer it under Section 21, need to understand that they have to take responsibility for the administration of the medication.

He said by the time his department has all the research, they will be in a better position to make a decision.

Mkhize further confirmed that plans were on track for the country to receive its first batch of Covid-19 vaccinations by the end of January.

Mkhize said his office officially announce the delivery of the vaccines in due course.

"We are still on course. We have no reason to worry about any change. We did say that as soon as the vaccines come, we will start the vaccination programme in February," he said.

He added that the first million doses are set to arrive in a few days while 500 000 more are due in February.

IOL