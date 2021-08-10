SA records 6 590 new Covid cases, death toll climbs to 75 201

DURBAN - A further 6 590 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, taking the country's total number of confirmed Covid cases to 2 546 762. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that this increase represents a 18.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 189 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75 201 to date. The NICD noted that 15 323 659 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from the Western Cape (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Gauteng Province accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga, Free State and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape and Limpopo Province each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases.

Picture: NICD The NICD said the total number of cases today (n=6 590) is lower than yesterday (n=6 787) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 921). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.