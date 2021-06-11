SA records 8 021 new Covid infections

DURBAN -In the last five days, SA has recorded 33 545 new Covid infections. In the last 24 hours, South Africa's Covid-19 confirmed cases increased by 8 021 taking to cumulative total to 1 730 106. The death toll stands at 57 591. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said this represents a 16.5% positivity testing rate. A total of 1 619 011 people have been vaccinated.

The NICD said 12 092 681 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. "The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (60%), followed by the Western Cape (9%) province. Both the Free State and North West provinces accounted for 6%," the NICD said. There has also been an increase of 1,009 hospital admissions and 117 in-hospital deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Picture: NICD Yesterday, the NICD confirmed that SA had entered the third wave of the Covid pandemic.