SA records just over 1000 new Covid cases, recovery rate remains firm at 93%

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - A total of 1102 more people in South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus case-count to 1 492 909. The Health Ministry announced on Monday that 195 more people have died of Covid-related illnesses. SA's total Covid death toll now stands at 48 094. Eastern Cape - 25 Free State - 11 Gauteng - 58 KwaZulu-Natal - 3 North West - 30 Northern Cape - 6 Western Cape - 62 "The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 712 844 with 15 778 new tests recorded since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 1 391 155, representing a recovery rate of 93%, " the Ministry said. SA's Covid vaccine roll-out is expected to take place this week.

Picture: Dept of Health

Last week during his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the first phase of the vaccination programme, which is targeted at health and other frontline workers, will now use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been shown to be effective against the 501Y.V2 variant.

"We have secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The first batch, of 80,000 doses, will arrive in the country this week. Further consignments will arrive over the next four weeks, totalling 500,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. All provinces have roll-out plans in place as the first vaccines come through," he said.

Ramaphosa said 12 million vaccine doses from the global Covax facility had also been secured. Pfizer has committed 20m vaccine doses commencing with deliveries at the end of the first quarter.

"We are continuing our engagements with all the vaccine manufacturers to ensure that we secure sufficient quantities of vaccines that are suitable to our conditions," Ramaphosa said.

IOL