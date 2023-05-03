SA schools join international counterparts in banning PRIME drink

Despite the hype around the launch of PRIME Hydration, many schools have barred pupils from bringing the viral sensation drink to school. This is due to its caffeine content. Several schools across the country have asked parents not to pack Prime in their children’s lunch boxes. In a WhatsApp message to parents, a Durban primary school asked parents to send water or juice instead.

“PRIME Hydration which is available in South Africa does not have caffeine. It is the PRIME Energy that is not available in South Africa yet that has the age warning. However, just like any other juice, please rather enjoy these at home and send water or a watered-down juice to school,” the school said. A message from another high school said pupils were barred from consuming PRIME on school grounds during school hours. PRIME has become an international viral sensation following its hugely successful launch in January 2022 by YouTube sensations Logan Paul and KSI, who, combined, boast around 100 million social media followers.

Initially, due to the drink’s massive popularity in South Africa, supply and demand went through the roof, with some retailers selling the drink at R479 a bottle. Several schools across the world have also banned PRIME due to its caffeine content.