SA unable to offer shelter to Afghans who have sought refuge in Pakistan

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa is unable to take in any Afghan refugees who have fled their country and are en route to Pakistan. “The South African government notes the overtures made to the country to consider receiving a number of Afghanistan refugees who have sought refuge in Pakistan. The request is that they be accommodated in South Africa en route to their final destinations.

“The South African government is unfortunately not in a position to accommodate such a request,” said Clayson Monyela, spokesperson at the Department of International Relations and Co-operation. He said South Africa was already home to a substantial number of refugees and was seized with addressing their needs. “Most of them already benefit from the social assistance and free medical health programmes offered by our country. In terms of international law, the well-being of the refugees is best served by remaining in the first country of arrival, Pakistan, pending their final destinations,” he said.

Thousands of Afghans have fled their ravaged country after the Taliban seized power almost a month ago. According to the New York Times, the US and at least 97 other countries have offered to take in refugees. The US military further secured an agreement with the Taliban to allow safe passage for those leaving the country. The Taliban chief negotiator, Sher Mohammed Abas Stanekzai, said they would not stop people from leaving.