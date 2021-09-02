SA unrest: 20 more suspects arrested over Phoenix murders

DURBAN - POLICE Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that 20 more people have been arrested following the violence in Phoenix two months ago. Speaking during a visit to Umlazi on Thursday, Cele said a total of 56 people had now been arrested for allegedly being involved in murders that took place in Phoenix.

“Investigations are continuing and police have increased the arrests there. They are appearing in court. It looks like some were committing heinous crimes, with one person allegedly being linked to six murders. “We are updating the information as people are appearing in court," Cele said.

[WATCH] Police Minister Gen Bheki Cele gives an update on the progress of other murder cases including the arrest of more suspects in #Phoenix and #babitadeokaran cases. pic.twitter.com/kncqaTPRyT — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) September 2, 2021 Last month, Cele updated the National Council of Provinces on the latest developments in investigations in Phoenix. It was reported that 359 people died in what he described as "catastrophic scenes of violence and unrest" in KZN and Gauteng. He said a special investigation team, comprising detectives from the national and provincial office, was deployed to look into the death of 36 people killed in Phoenix.