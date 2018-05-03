Durban - Teacher unions, SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and National Teachers Union (Natu) shut down the roads around the KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg while MEC for Education Mthandeni Dlungwane delivered the budget speech on Thursday.

Sadtu and Natu used the opportunity to draw attention to some pertinent issues such as salary woes for Grade R teachers, repairing storm-damaged schools in the province, the reallocation of R109 million which was previously set aside for a sanitary towels programme in schools.

A Sadtu member told Independent Media that negotiations for salaries started in 2017 and they expected it to be concluded by April this year.

“This has not happened but they want to come here and praise themselves. We need them to start telling the truth and that is why we are here today,” said the member.

Another member said they were “sick and tired” of the department and were picketing outside the legislature to show that they were not afraid to take to the streets.

MEC Dlungwane continued to deliver the speech while the protesters could be heard in the distance.

It is believed the protesters began marching from Burger Street at around 10am.

Political Bureau