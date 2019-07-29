Sam Meyiwa, the father of late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, with former KwaZulu-Natal health MEC, Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo. Picture: Supplied

Durban – Sam Meyiwa, the father of murdered South African soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, died at about 3am on Monday morning surrounded by family. Speaking to African News Agency (ANA) on Monday, family spokesperson Nathi Ngwenya said Sam's death "came as a shock".

"He died in the early hours of this morning, around 3am, in his home and his family was with him."

Sam suffered a stroke just short of a year ago and since then his health had been failing.

He made national headlines following the death of Senzo when he spoke out about the South African Police Services' (SAPS) inability to solve his son’s murder.

Senzo was shot and killed during an alleged armed robbery in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Ngwenya said the family was still trying to have a tombstone erected at Senzo's grave.

In June 2018, Senzo's friends and fellow soccer stars participated in a tribute match in Umlazi, Durban, that was punted as a possible annual tournament.

They also used the event to call on police to escalate their investigation into Senzo's murder. Police Minister Bheki Cele was among the spectators.

Ngwenya said the family had been negotiating to hold another match this year, but the plans would have to be delayed due to Sam's death. "It is a big blow," he said.

"Sam loved his son, they were very close. Now and again he would reminisce about him, but he left everything to the law to take its course, and sometimes the law moves very slowly and [it] can be frustrating," said Ngwenya.

He said the family would release a statement later in the day.

African News Agency (ANA)