Sam Meyiwa’s tombstone removed after payment falls through









A tombstone engraved with Sam Meyiwa’s details has been removed because his family failed to pay the service provider. Durban - Sam Meyiwa’s spirit is restless even after his death. The tombstone erected on his grave at Durban’s Stellawood Cemetery was removed on Monday. It was alleged that the family could not afford to pay for it. The father of slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, died a broken man last year, not knowing who had murdered his son after police repeatedly promised that his killer would, finally, be arrested. Shortly after Meyiwa Sr’s funeral, a tombstone was erected.

Duke Gwala, director of Maphinda Funeral Services said he acted on the Meyiwa family’s instruction.

Gwala, who bought the African granite stone on credit because he had no budget, wanted to be paid R70000 for his work but said he had not received a cent.

He said he was approached by BJ Funeral Services, which administered Meyiwa’s burial, to assist in erecting the tombstone. His persistent demands for payment drew a blank until he chose not to keep asking for money owed to him.

Gwala said he received a call from Meyiwa’s wife, Ntombifuthi, to remove the tombstone because the family wanted it replaced.

“I am heartbroken after removing the tombstone but it was the family’s choice.

“I have lost out finances - R40000 down the drain, but it is not about money.... Pieces of expensive broken stone in the market is a sad reminder of what I have been put through,” Gwala said.

“It has become trash with tons of rubble and off-cuts in the yard,” Gwala said.

Muzi Hlengwa, the director of BJ Funeral Services, said it had been erected as per the family’s instruction. He said that the family had not handled the matter correctly.

Attempts for comment from the Meyiwa family failed as phones rang unanswered.

Sunday Tribune