Samples taken from areas across metro prove Durban's water is safe to drink

Durban's water is safe to drink. This is according to an analysis conducted by the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology at the Durban University of Technology, said Professor Faizal Bux. Bux said water samples were collected on February 7 and 8 from 17 areas across the eThekwini Municipality.

"The analysis was conducted in accordance with the standard protocol for microbiological water quality analysis as per SANS 241. Samples obtained included tap water from households, water supplied by tankers and standpipes from informal settlements. The areas tested had a consistent supply of water during the sampling period," Bux said. Explaining the findings of the IWWT report, Bux said teams did not find E.coli in the samples taken. "The findings had satisfied the SANS 241 microbiological drinking water standards. Furthermore, the SANS 241 was the limits and associated risks for domestic water, as determined by the South African National Standards, where parameters falling outside these limits may cause acute or chronic health problems in individuals," Bux said.

He stated that the motive behind the water analysis, the findings are in the interest of public safety, and they were not commissioned by any organisation or entity. Source: DUT

