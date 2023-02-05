SANDF soldier sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the murder of his wife, after claiming she committed suicide

Bernard Mandlenkosi Zondi (53) and his wife Nonkululeko Revival Majola (36) were both home with their infant child in Mpumalanga township when the incident occurred.

Johannesburg - A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) staff sergeant was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Camperdown Regional Court for the murder of his wife, in their home, back in July 2018, after he had claimed that she had committed suicide.

KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said “While Zondi maintained that his wife had committed suicide, the state was adamant that he had killed her with his personal firearm. The state, represented by Regional Court Prosecutor, Mfundo Pepu, led expert evidence to this effect.”

In aggravation of sentence, Pepu handed in a Victim Impact Statement compiled by Majola's family and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Ntombi Khumalo. The statement showed that her parents lamented their loss, saying that they expected Zondi to care and protect their daughter and not be the one responsible for her demise.

“During sentencing, the court did not deviate from the minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and Zondi was sentenced accordingly. He was also deemed unfit to possess a firearm.” said Ramkisson-Kara