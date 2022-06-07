Sandock’s new port equipment may solve logistical and environmental challenges

Durban – South African maritime and defence company Sandock Austral Shipyards has acquired the rights to build a new piece of equipment that may bring solutions to challenges faced in both logistical and environmental sectors. Sandock recently purchased the rights to build a German-designed self-propelled and self-sustained Port Feeder Barge (PFB) and is looking to take it to the South African market, with companies like Transnet and other private companies on its radar.

The PFB, designed by Dr Ulrich Malchow, is independent of quayside equipment and can be used to move shipping containers from different handling facilities shifted from road to the water. The floating vessel also houses its own container crane, which has a capacity of 40 tons under the spreader, at an outreach of 27 metres. The crane has a maximum outreach of 29 metres. A diesel-electric engine plant with low exhaust emissions has been chosen to supply the power either for propulsion or crane operation, according to Malchow’s design.

The PFB can be operated by a minimum of three people. Suhaila Gobey, Sandock’s marketing officer, said the PFB could help to ease congestion and reduce the environmental impact of heavy container trucking in many container ports. “Sandock Austral Shipyards signed this agreement to introduce the design in order to considerably improve the internal container logistics in many major and minor container ports. By introducing this type of vessel, midstream operation become much more efficient and cost-effective to the operators.

“Collaboration and co-operation is the forefront of our organisation and we look forward to introducing this niche solution to all major ports worldwide,” Gobey said. The PFB comes at an opportune time for the City of Durban, as the port and other shipping companies suffered extensive damage during the floods in April. This led to major traffic jams in the harbour area, where the country’s imports and exports leave and enter the country, putting further pressure on the already ailing economy.

Malchow said the PFB eliminates the need for the constant moving of trucks in the port area, thereby reducing carbon emissions. “Durban, like Lagos or even Hamburg, has a lot of container movement within the port from one terminal to another which requires the use of trucks. Furthermore, containers need to be carried for stuffing and stripping activities to off-dock facilities which often have their own (shallow) water access, but no cranes, resulting in additional road haulage. “The Port Feeder Barge eliminates this so there is less traffic congestion and moreover reduces the carbon emissions,” Dr Malchow said.

