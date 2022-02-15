Santaco calls off KZN taxi strike
Durban - Santaco has called off its strike scheduled to have taken place on today.
In a short Facebook post, the taxi union said this decision follows a meeting between eThekwini Municipality mayor and deputy mayor last night.
"The EThekwini Metro Taxi Council held an urgent meeting with EThekwini Mayor and his Deputy to resolve the shutdown which was anticipated to take place tomorrow.
"The taxis will not be embarking on a strike tomorrow (Tuesday), transport will be available," Santaco said.
Yesterday it was widely reported that the strike was due to go ahead following the continual impounding of taxis.
The Daily News reported that there was also a lack of communication between the city and taxi drivers and owners.
Santaco Durban Central chairperson, Yusuf Khaliva, explained that they are facing a number of issues which eThekwini management have not addressed despite the union having sent numerous letters.
"The municipality has been impounding our taxis consistently without providing a solution as to when they are willing to release them upon the payment of fines. Also, we are fined unreasonably high amounts of money for meagre offences. For instance, a driver could be fined R2 000 or R5 000 for just offloading on the side of the road… just tell me when you fine someone that kind of money who only gets paid R3 000 per week how are they expected to pay it back in full within a week and resume operations?" he asked.
