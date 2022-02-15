Santaco calls off KZN taxi strike

Durban - Santaco has called off its strike scheduled to have taken place on today. In a short Facebook post, the taxi union said this decision follows a meeting between eThekwini Municipality mayor and deputy mayor last night.

"The EThekwini Metro Taxi Council held an urgent meeting with EThekwini Mayor and his Deputy to resolve the shutdown which was anticipated to take place tomorrow. "The taxis will not be embarking on a strike tomorrow (Tuesday), transport will be available," Santaco said.

Yesterday it was widely reported that the strike was due to go ahead following the continual impounding of taxis. The Daily News reported that there was also a lack of communication between the city and taxi drivers and owners.