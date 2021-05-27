Santaco takes action against KZN taxi driver who dumped Grade R learner at the side of the road

DURBAN – The taxi driver, accused of dumping a Grade R learner on the side of the road for not having taxi fare, will be subjected to disciplinary action.

Spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council in KwaZulu-Natal, Sifiso Shangase, told IOL the association to which the driver belongs, has been ordered to institute disciplinary action against him.

“A hearing will be held and we will also insure that he is taught about customer care, it could be a young boy today or an elderly person tomorrow,” Shangase said.

The story of the 5-year-old made national headlines earlier this week after Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), a private security company firm, posted a photograph of the youngster, appealing for people to assist.

Rusa’s Prem Balram said the child was left at the side of the road in Canelands, Verulam after he told the driver he did not have fare to pay for his trip home.

Balram said the boy was found by residents of Station Park in Canelands.

“The child was crying and was unable to tell anyone about where he lived, the school he went to or his parents’ details," he said.

The post quickly went viral and a woman came forward, claiming she knew the young boy's family.

Balram said the child was taken to Cottonlands where he was reunited with his family.

Shangase said the driver needed to be taught the principles of Ubuntu.

He said the driver will also undergo training on how to handle people so in future he behaves in a proactive way.

“We should learn to understand people’s situations so that we behave in a proactive instead of reactive manner,” Shangase said.

