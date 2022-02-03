Santaco urges SAPS to interevene as fatal KZN taxi shootings continue unabated

Durban – The SA National Taxi Council is appealing for police intervention after yet another member was gunned down. According to Santaco's Boy Zondi, the shootings have nothing to do with taxi-related issues. On Wednesday, a driver was killed in Wick Street in Verulam, north of Durban.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson, Prem Balram, said gunmen opened fire. On arrival, the body of a man was discovered next to his white Toyota Corolla. "He sustained gunshot wounds to his head, face and neck. He died prior to the arrival of the first responders. A shotgun belonging to the deceased was located in his vehicle. According to witnesses, the occupants of a silver Chevrolet SUV with an ND registration were responsible for the murder," he said.

Picture: RUSA Confirming the incident, KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the man was shot in the upper part of his body. "The motive for the killing is unknown," he added. Speaking to IOL, Zondi said they are concerned about the shootings in the province. "The strange thing is in most of these killings, they are not related to the industry. There is no conflict between associations," he said, adding that shootings were related to route disputes.

Zondi said when Santaco tried to intervene, there was very little that they could do. "If this was between taxi associations, we could get involved and assist but we need police to step up," he said. Gwala said the provincial taxi violence task team was gathering information regarding the killings and were working tirelessly to ensure that criminals were brought to book. "We appeal to anyone who may have information with regards to taxi violence to contact Crime Stop on 08600 1011," she said. IOL has reported on several incidents where either a taxi owner or a driver was gunned down.

Last month, four taxi owners were killed in eight days. The Daily News reported that in one of the shootings, the victim was visiting a salon in the Berea area when he was attacked. There were also reports of drivers and a taxi owner murdered in Tongaat and Verulam. Meanwhile, in Madadeni, eight security guards were arrested and have appeared in court after two taxi drivers were killed at the Itheku Taxi Rank.

Gwala said Njabulo Shezi (34) and Charles Hadebe (39) were shot and succumbed to their injuries at the scene. "Two further taxi drivers were injured and were transported to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. Madadeni police were alerted to the shooting and they swiftly responded to the scene," she said. The suspects were traced to Newcastle where they were found hiding at a rented house.