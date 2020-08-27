SAPS 'attending to' firearm licence backlogs

DURBAN - SAPS management said on Thursday that its central firearm registry (CFR) was attending to Covid-19 related backlogs in firearms' licensing.

"Like most businesses in the country, the CFR is also suffering a setback as a result of the virus, which has hampered its performance on delivering on the agreed 90-day turn-around time for licence applications," said one of SAPS spokespersons, colonel Brenda Muridili.

"Compounding this is the influx of reapplications of firearm licences made during the previous firearm amnesty period as well as the current one which are over and above the new applications.

Muridili said that since the start of the country's Covid-19 alert level 2 lockdown, the CFR had put mechanisms in place to alleviate the backlog, which could not be implemented during the higher, more stringent lockdown levels.

She urged applicants to be patient as SAPS was reviewing the turnaround time to finalise applications from 90 to 120 working days. In the meantime, she said, the working hours of CFR employees were also being increased "to ensure effective and efficient service delivery in this regard".