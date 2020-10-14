SAPS probe culpable homicide link after man killed in KwaMashu protests

Durban - Police have confirmed that a case of culpable homicide is under investigation after a 29-year-old man died in KwaMashu on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the case was opened at the KwaMashu police station for investigation. According to Gwala, a group of community members from the KwaMashu Hostel embarked on protest action on Monday and blocked the M25 near Malandela Road with burning tyres and rubble. "On the same day, at 10am, a 29-year-old man was on the M25 KwaMashu off ramp when he was allegedly knocked by a metro police vehicle. The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," she said. While reports claim that the man was knocked by an armoured vehicle, metro police have disputed the allegations.

According to metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, the man was a part of the group of protesters who were standing at the top of an embankment.

"He ran down from where he was standing, at the top of a steep embankment, and ran towards the vehicle. He was picked up by a group of his friends who rushed him to hospital. We did not know which hospital he was taken to, but when officers went to the police station to lay a charge, they were told that the man had died and his friends had opened a case as well. An inquest has been opened," Parboo said.

He said the protest was over parts of KwaMashu that had recently been demarcated by the municipality.

"They were upset that they were being moved into another ward without any consultation from the municipality," he said.

