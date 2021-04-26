SAPS swoop on gang implicated in Karkloof farm attack

DURBAN - Police have arrested five men in connection with the murder of Karkloof farmer Trevor Murphy.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers spotted Murphy's vehicle, which had been taken during the robbery in the Pietermaritzburg Central area.

"Howick detectives as well as the Pietermaritzburg Public Order Police Unit and security officers from Magma security followed up on information that Murphy’s vehicle was seen in the area. They proceeded to the location provided and found the white Ford Ranger. Three men were seated in the vehicle," he said.

Naicker said police officers intercepted the vehicle and a search was conducted. He said during the search, a 9mm pistol and clothing that were taken during the robbery were found in the vehicle.

"The three suspects were immediately arrested. Following further investigation, the team proceeded to the Swapo Informal Settlement where a further two suspects were arrested. Police also seized a number of suspected stolen items for further investigation.

“The five suspects, aged between 25 and 47, were charged with murder and robbery and will appear in the Howick Magistrate’s Court soon," Naicker said.

In the farm attack on Friday, Murphy was at his residence on Wendover Farm when he was accosted by three men who stabbed him multiple times.

Naicker said the men also robbed him of his valuables such as a cellphone, firearm, TV, groceries and laptops before they fled the scene in his motor vehicle. Murphy was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The success comes just days after police arrested eight people in connection with a Mooi River farm attack.

Naicker said police officers from Mooi River SAPS, the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit and Pietermaritzburg Public Order Police, together with security officers from Magma security, pursued a vehicle that had been spotted on the N3 freeway driving towards to Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

He said following a high-speed chase, the team were able to intercept the vehicle at Camperdown the suspects were placed under arrest.

