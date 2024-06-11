Sardine fever hits KZN

The sardines have officially arrived in KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking to IOL, Wayne Harrison of the KZN Sharks Board Maritime Centre of Excellence, said the shoals of little silver fish have brought with them lots of sea and air animal activity.

Harrison said fisherman along the coast have netted in hundreds of fish that also brought in the likes of sharks, dolphins, whales and gannets. “We’ve had incredible activity. We first noticed activity along the Eastern Cape with the big wind on Friday and Saturday,” he said. “By Sunday morning, from Port Edward through to Mtwalume, there have just been masses of sardines, along with game fish like queen mackerel, king fish and fisherman have been having incredible catches.”

Thousands of sardines have already been netted along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied Thousands of sardines have been netted along the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. Picture: Supplied

Harrison said there was also a lot of shark activity feeding on the shoal. “It’s been a kaleidoscope of activity and for the first time in years, we’ve had masses of Cape gannets coming through, just plummeting out of the sky and diving in,” he said. Harrison said the sardines are moving in a northerly direction towards Durban.

He warned that bathing has been banned at some beaches along the coast. “Please, I would like to appeal to the public that if they go down to the beach, liaise with locals and lifeguards and look out for any activity in the water,” he warned. “Be cautious. Bathing has been banned from Isipingo to Port Edward and we are monitoring this on a regular basis. Please liaise with the lifeguards and swim within the beacons.”