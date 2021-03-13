SA's Covid-19 cases climb again as 1541 new infections recorded

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Department of Health said on Saturday that 1541 new infections had been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to SA to 1 528 414. A further 82 deaths were reported, up from the previous report of 69. The country’s death ow stands at 51 261. To date, 1 452 988 people have recovered from the virus, representing a recovery rate of 95%, the department said. Over the past 24 hours, 32 862 tests were conducted with 15 734 coming from the private sector and 17 128 in the public sector. KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest number of active cases in the country.

Case data for 13 March 2021.

Deaths by province

Fifty percent of the deaths reported on Saturday came from the North West.

Limpopo and the Northern Cape recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths.

Deaths, recoveries and active cases for March 13, 2021.

Breakdown for March 13, 2021:

North West - 42

Gauteng - 7

Free State - 9

Northern Cape - 0

Western Cape - 11

Limpopo - 0

KZN - 9

Eastern Cape - 1

Vaccine rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 145 544.

Zulu king’s death confirmed as Covid-19 related

Earlier on Saturday, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional Prime Minister to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini confirmed that the king’s death on Friday was as a result of complications related to Covid-19.

According to Buthelezi, there were divisions within the royal house among relatives who wanted to bury the king in accordance with Zulu traditions, which would have seen his body being taken to all seven Zulu palaces for his subjects to pay their respects before he could be laid to rest.

However, other senior members were adamant that the Covid-19 protocols be observed. This has resulted in plans for a lying in state in Nongoma being cancelled on Saturday.

IOL