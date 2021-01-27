SA’s Covid-19 cases increase by 7 070 with 753 more deaths reported

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa's cumulative Covid-19 cases have increased by 7 070 in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed that SA now has 1 430 648 Covid cases. Furthermore, 753 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape - 6 Free State - 17 Gauteng - 75

KwaZulu-Natal - 261

Limpopo - 219

Mpumalanga - 16

North West - 50

Northern Cape - 7

Western Cape - 102

This brings the total to 42 550 deaths.

"The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 107 833 with 49 065 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 1 263 476, representing a recovery rate of 88,3%," the Ministry said.

Globally, there are 101 244 625 Covid cases with 2 177 685 deaths and 73 158 823 recoveries.

According to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize the country's first batch of Covid vaccines will be delivered early next week.

Speaking during a virtual briefing, Mkhize said that the flight carrying the first one million doses will leave India on Sunday, 31 January, fly via Dubai and land at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, 1 February at a time to be confirmed closer to the day.

"After the arrival of the vaccines they will undergo some technical processes of quarantine, quality assurance and reconciliation that are necessary for the safe distribution of the vaccine. These processes will take a minimum of 10 days and a maximum of 14 days to complete, upon which we will be ready to distribute the vaccines to all provinces," he said.

Earlier in the day, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced it will allow a controlled compassionate use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19.

The health product regulator says it will unveil the access protocols for the drug in the coming days.

