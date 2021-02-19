SA’s Covid cases breach 1.5m mark but recovery rate shows improvement

DURBAN - MORE than one million people in South Africa have recovered from Covid-19. According to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry, SA's recoveries now stand at 1 406 907, representing a recovery rate of 93.7%. The Ministry revealed that 1 911 new Covid cases had been identified in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total number of coronavirus cases to 1 500 677. A total of 151 more deaths have been reported. SA's Covid death count is now at 48 859. Eastern Cape 12 Free State - 21

Gauteng - 43

KwaZulu-Natal - 40

Limpopo - 1

Mpumalanga - 8

Western Cape - 26

"The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 838 937 with 31 638 new tests recorded since the last report," the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the sister from the Khayelitsha District Hospital who administered the coronavirus vaccine to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said she could not be more proud.

Sister Milanie Bennett, who has been a nurse for 25 years, made history by administering the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to health-care workers, as well as Ramaphosa.

“I feel very proud and honoured to have administered the first vaccine today. We made history and I am very proud to have been a part of it,” she said.

IOL