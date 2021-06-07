SA’s Covid cases climb by 3 285, inching closer to 1.7m mark
DURBAN - IN the last 24 hours, South Africa's cumulative number of Covid-19 cases has increased by 3 285 to 1 699 849.
The Health Ministry announced that the cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 11 899 793 with 23 199 new tests recorded since the last report.
A total of 89 deaths have been reported, taking the tally up to 57 063.
Eastern Cape - 1
Free State - 23
Gauteng - 25
KwaZulu-Natal - 1
Limpopo - 17
Mpumalanga - 0
North West - 0
Northern Cape - 4
Western Cape - 18
"Our recoveries now stand at 1 581 540, representing a recovery rate of 93,0%," the Health Ministry noted.
To date, 870 477 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
IOL