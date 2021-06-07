SA’s Covid cases climb by 3 285, inching closer to 1.7m mark

DURBAN - IN the last 24 hours, South Africa's cumulative number of Covid-19 cases has increased by 3 285 to 1 699 849.

The Health Ministry announced that the cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 11 899 793 with 23 199 new tests recorded since the last report.

A total of 89 deaths have been reported, taking the tally up to 57 063.

Eastern Cape - 1

Free State - 23

Gauteng - 25

KwaZulu-Natal - 1

Limpopo - 17

Mpumalanga - 0

North West - 0

Northern Cape - 4

Western Cape - 18

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 581 540, representing a recovery rate of 93,0%," the Health Ministry noted.

To date, 870 477 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

