Picture: Courtney Africa African News agency (ANA) Archives
Sassa glitch leaves thousands of grant beneficiaries stranded, without cash

Durban - Sassa has apologised to grantees after a glitch in the payment system left hundreds unable to collect their monies today. 

According to Sassa director of communications and marketing, Sandy Godlwana, they were able to identify and resolve the glitch. 

"Fu nds will now be released to beneficiaries’  accounts this afternoon after 3pm and can even be accessed from  tomorrow (Tuesday) going forward. Those with  South African Post  Office/Sassa cards can go to their nearest Post Office to get their grant as  manual payments can be done at this outlets," she said. 

Sassa apologised to all beneficiaries for the inconvenience caused  by the glitch. 

Grantees are also reminded of the changes in the payout format. 

Last month Sassa announced that t o ensure compliance with the State of Disaster requirements and to protect  the vulnerable from month end rush, they have implemented the staggering  of social grant payments. 

To effect this Sassa has created two payment files.


The first one covers the Old Age Pension and the Disability Grant while the  second payment file covers all other grant types (Child Support Grant, Foster  Child Grant and Care Dependency Grant). 

For further enquiries affected beneficiaries are encouraged to call  Sassa customer care number 033 846 3400 or 0800 601011.

IOL 
SASSA

