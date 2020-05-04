Sassa glitch leaves thousands of grant beneficiaries stranded, without cash
Durban - Sassa has apologised to grantees after a glitch in the payment system left hundreds unable to collect their monies today.
According to Sassa director of communications and marketing, Sandy Godlwana, they were able to identify and resolve the glitch.
"Fu nds will now be released to beneficiaries’ accounts this afternoon after 3pm and can even be accessed from tomorrow (Tuesday) going forward. Those with South African Post Office/Sassa cards can go to their nearest Post Office to get their grant as manual payments can be done at this outlets," she said.
Sassa apologised to all beneficiaries for the inconvenience caused by the glitch.
Grantees are also reminded of the changes in the payout format.
Last month Sassa announced that t o ensure compliance with the State of Disaster requirements and to protect the vulnerable from month end rush, they have implemented the staggering of social grant payments.
To effect this Sassa has created two payment files.
Only older people and the disabled will be paid their social grants today and on Tuesday 05 May so that we avoid the crowding at stores #staysafe #StayAtHomeSA #day39oflockdown @GovernmentZA @The_DSD pic.twitter.com/2K5r8R0Sfb— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) May 4, 2020
The first one covers the Old Age Pension and the Disability Grant while the second payment file covers all other grant types (Child Support Grant, Foster Child Grant and Care Dependency Grant).
For further enquiries affected beneficiaries are encouraged to call Sassa customer care number 033 846 3400 or 0800 601011.
IOL