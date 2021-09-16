Sassa makes provision for caregivers without ID cards

DURBAN: Caregivers, who do not have a 13-digit South African Identity Document (ID) number, can still apply for grants using the 7777 SOCPEN generated system. “Caregivers, who do not have a 13-digit SA ID number, but are using the 7777 SOCPEN system generated number, provided by Sassa, are eligible to apply for the Special Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant of R350," Sassa said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency said, once the application for the Special SRD Grant has been approved, these caregivers – who are in receipt of child grants – will have their grants paid through their Sassa payment card. These beneficiaries are advised not to collect the money at the SA Post Office, but to access it at Mechants or bank ATMs. Sassa said caregivers must ensure, when capturing their personal information, that it matches the information provided during the grant application for the child support grant, foster care grant, or care dependency grant.