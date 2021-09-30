Sassa pays close to 6 million Covid-19 grant applicants

Durban – Almost six million Covid-19 grant applications have been paid out. Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula said they have received close to 14 million applications. She said over 8.3 million applicants have been approved and over 5.6 million have since been paid by the month of September 2021.

"Despite the high number of applications, Sassa has been able to expedite payment of verified clients, while continuing to verify the remaining applications," she said. About 1.5 million applicants chose to be paid through the cardless payment channel at ATM’s. This category has not been paid as yet, as Sassa went through a procurement process to use this payment method with the banks, and National Treasury is currently considering this request. "As soon as Treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without any waste of time. We really empathise with them but we also have a responsibility to follow the law," Memela-Khambula said.

She added that unemployed care-givers without the 13-digit bar coded South African identification documents, who receive child grants, can now apply for the Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. "This category is composed largely by refugees and asylum seekers. To enable these specific clients to apply for social grants, Sassa has allocated them a system-generated 7777 identification number to assist them to access social assistance," she said. Unemployed care givers with ID documents who have been approved for the Covid-19 SRD grant are reminded that they are paid through their gold Sassa payment cards.

Clients who receive their R350 grant in their Sassa cards, are advised not to collect at the Post Office but to access the money at participating merchants or bank ATMs. They are reminded that they can also use the card to pay for purchases and not necessarily only to withdraw cash. Over two thirds of appeals lodged have been finalised. As part of the process, Sassa sends these cases to the banking sector for validation, which may take time in some cases. The main purpose is to double-check if they do not receive an income because part of the Covid-19 SRD criteria is that applicants should be unemployed and without any income.