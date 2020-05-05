Sassa says system glitch is fixed, payouts progressing smoothly

Durban - The system glitch that left hundreds of grant beneficiaries unable to collect their monies yesterday, has been fixed.

Sassa spokesperson, Sandy Godlwana, said funds were released to beneficiaries by late yesterday afternoon. Others are able to collect theirs from earlier this morning.

"Sassa officials have been deployed to monitor various paypoints in the region and have confirmed that payments are progressing smoothly without major challenges. The payment file for all grants scheduled for tomorrow has been verified with no discrepancies," she said.

Yesterday, thousands of grantees were left stranded after the technical glitch left them unable to collect their funds.

Last month Sassa announced that to ensure that they comply with lockdown regulations, they have created two payment files.