The Sassa said that a message circulating on WhatsApp claiming it offered free school uniforms and stationery to learners, was fake. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said on Tuesday that a message circulating on WhatsApp claiming it offered free school uniforms and stationery to learners was fake. "It is disturbing that some insensitive people find time to manufacture such fake news and play with the emotions of the needy," said the agency via an emailed statement.

The message coincides with the reopening of schools on Wednesday following the season festive break.

The agency said the message had the potential to send "desperate parents to Sassa offices instead of taking their children to school."

Social grant beneficiaries were requested to be wary of social media messages that "sound too good to be true".