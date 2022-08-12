Sassa suspends nearly 39 000 grants in KZN over verification queries

“Sassa then informed these affected beneficiaries and primary caregivers to present themselves for a review in line with the Social Assistance Act (2004) Regulations. As at July 2022, 38 622 beneficiaries did not heed the call to provide the requested information and documentation, thus compelling the agency to suspend payment of these 38 622 grants at the end of July," she said.

Sassa KZN is again urging affected beneficiaries to present themselves for a review by visiting a nearest Sassa local office with the following documents:

Identity document of beneficiary

Birth certificate of children for Child Support Grants

Three month bank statement of beneficiary and spouse if married

Payslip of beneficiary and spouse if married

Proof of residence

For disability and care dependency grants beneficiary to undergo a medical assessment

Court order in respect of Foster Child Grants

After submitting all the required documents within 30 days of suspension of the grant, Sassa may restore the grant from the date on which it was suspended.