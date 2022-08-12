Sassa suspends nearly 39 000 grants in KZN over verification queries

Durban - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has identified more than 38 000 social grants for review.
Sassa spokesperson, Sandy Godlwana, explained that in January this year, their KZN regional offices identified 78 811 social grants for review.
“Sassa then informed these affected beneficiaries and primary caregivers to present themselves for a review in line with the Social Assistance Act (2004) Regulations. As at July 2022, 38 622 beneficiaries did not heed the call to provide the requested information and documentation, thus compelling the agency to suspend payment of these 38 622 grants at the end of July," she said.
Sassa KZN is again urging affected beneficiaries to present themselves for a review by visiting a nearest Sassa local office with the following documents:
- Identity document of beneficiary
- Birth certificate of children for Child Support Grants
- Three month bank statement of beneficiary and spouse if married
- Payslip of beneficiary and spouse if married
- Proof of residence
- For disability and care dependency grants beneficiary to undergo a medical assessment
- Court order in respect of Foster Child Grants
After submitting all the required documents within 30 days of suspension of the grant, Sassa may restore the grant from the date on which it was suspended.
For further details, affected clients can contact Sassa KZN Customer Care Line on 033 846 3400 or Sassa National Toll Free number on 0800 601011.
Godlwana said Sassa administers social grants in accordance with the provisions of the Social Assistance Act, 2004.
“One of the requirements is that, Sassa must ensure that the information utilised for grant payments is current and that grant payments are made only to those citizens who meet the qualifying criteria,” she explained.
She added that this means that every beneficiary has a responsibility to inform Sassa of any changes to their personal circumstances, such as changes to their marital status, income, employment status, medical condition and prove that the beneficiary is still alive.
IOL