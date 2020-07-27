Sassa warns of fake tender email doing the rounds

Durban - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) KwaZulu-Natal has distanced themselves from an email doing the rounds claiming that the public can contact their offices regarding a tender allegedly advertised on a government website. On Monday, the agency issued a statement condemning the email purporting to request members of the public to contact the Regional Executive Manager: MPU, KZN and FS, Mr. Themba Matlou regarding a SASSA Social Relief of Distress BID Number 53 -19 GA which was advertised on government e-tenders website which closed on 26 June 2020. Sassa Regional Executive Manager, Themba Matlou, said this misinformation is devoid of truth and is tantamount to causing chaos and anarchy which may lead to unrest and undesirable consequence of damage to government property.

He said the process to appoint service providers has just started and is only at evaluation process, which successful bidders will be duly contacted through proper channels at an appropriate time.

"The agency warns all bidders against this scam and any other bid where people purport to take money claiming they are from Sassa," he said.

Matlou added that the Social Relief programme is intended to assist to meet basic needs of indigent persons by means of rendering temporary and immediate material assistance in response to a crisis situation.

"We urge members of the public to be vigilant and not to be duped to respond to this fake information. We are working around the clock to ensure that suitable service providers are appointed in line with Sassa Supply Chain prescripts," he said.

