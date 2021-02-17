s’Best friends’ arrested for KZN farmer’s murder

Durban - KZN police said two best friends have been arrested and charged for the murder of retired farmer Goberdhan Sahadew. Nhlanhla Mhlongo, 22, and Sakhile Cele, 25, made their first appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court. They face charges of murder and robbery, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. She said the duo were remanded in custody until February 23 where they are expected to apply for bail. Detectives arrested the two friends on Sunday, 14 February 2021 at Doringkop area in KwaDukuza.

Sahadew was murdered on February 6.

According to police Sahadew, who also ran a tuckshop from his his home at Holmbosch Farm, was attacked by two suspects.

“It is alleged they locked the door, assaulted, strangled and stabbed the victim once on the chest. They took his cellphones, shotgun, cash and other items and drove away in his vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned not far from the crime scene.

“Customers who found Sahadew’s lifeless body had spotted the bloodstains outside the yard and informed the police.”

Charges of murder and robbery were opened at KwaDukuza police for investigation.

The suspects were arrested on February 14.

The aActing KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya, commended KwaDukuza police officers for the arrest and emphasized that police officers will not rest until all law breakers are behind bars.

IOL