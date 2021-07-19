Scare at Gateway as Cele inspects safety measures at KZN malls

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited businesses and shopping complexes in Durban and Pietermaritzburg affected by last week’s looting on Monday and declared himself satisfied with security measures as retail centres reopen. The minister met with the managements of the Liberty Mall in Pietermaritzburg as well as The Pavilion and Gateway malls in Durban, who provided him with a security plan they have put together in conjunction with the SAPS, the Police Ministry said in a statement while referring to the ’’failed insurrection’’.

’’The three retail centres came under attack from looters last week, but members of the SAPS speedily contained the volatile situation and together with private security, continued to guard the shopping complexes to prevent further violence and looting. ’’While all three malls are currently open only for essential shopping, the retail centres will be fully operational within the coming days as per their respective security plans.’’

[HIGH ALERT] #GatewayMall in Durban has put in extra security measures and has only opened for essential trading. @SAPoliceService have also been deployed to the area amid numerous threats of fresh looting. #CeleinKZN #RebuildSA #ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/rqQ2gGFtim — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 19, 2021 However, additional security measures were put in place at Gateway, north of Durban, on Monday amid fresh threats of looting. At The Pavilion, police helped foil an attempt at violence and looting on Sunday. In Durban, Cele joined security forces in the city’s business district as they responded to tip-offs from residents on the whereabouts of suspected stolen property, looted during last week’s unrest.