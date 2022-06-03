Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Schoolchildren injured in Durban taxi crash

Seven people were taken to hospital after a taxi accident this morning.

Published 22m ago

Durban – Five schoolchildren were injured in a taxi crash just after 7.30am on Friday.

According to Garrith Jamieson, of ALS Paramedics, a collision occurred between a light delivery vehicle and a taxi transporting pupils to school.

The incident took place on Sarnia Road, near the M7 bridge, Durban south.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a taxi carrying multiple schoolchildren.

“Multiple children had sustained various injuries and immediately more ambulances were dispatched.”

Five pupils and two drivers were taken to hospital.

Jamieson said events leading up to the crash were unknown.

In April, a 6-year-old boy was killed in a taxi crash in Margate on the KZN South Coast.

He had been on his way to school.

The crash involving a taxi and a car left 19 others injured, including several schoolchildren.

