Schools closed for elections: KZN Department of Education clears up confusion

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has given clarity on the school programme this week, especially in cases where school halls will be used for voting stations. In a circular issued on Sunday, the KZN DoE explained that it is not their intention to close schools.

"The Electoral Commission (IEC) and principals of affected schools know which schools will be required to accommodate IEC as early as Monday for the purpose of special voting. Not all voting stations will be required to do that. Schools must continue with normal teaching and learning on Monday and Tuesday unless it is impractical to do so," KZN DoE Head of Department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, explained. He said other demarcated schools will only be required to accommodate IEC on the day of elections, Wednesday May 29. "However, IEC officials and principals of schools will agree on times for IEC to begin to setup on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for Wednesday. Such schools are expected to effectively use learning and teaching time on Monday and Tuesday," Ngcobo added.

He said all schools that serve as voting stations must return to normal on Thursday, May 30. "Only on exceptional cases as advised by IEC can schools deviate from that and principals will be required to inform their circuit managers accordingly," Ngcobo said. He said that during this period the May/June National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations will continue as planned in all centres.