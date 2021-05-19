NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
A Scottish game ranger student was being cared for in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital after sustaining critical injuries after an encounter with a black rhino in Northern Zululand
Scottish student critical after being attacked by rhino in Zululand game reserve

Durban - A Scottish game ranger student was being cared for in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital after sustaining critical injuries after an encounter with a black rhino in Northern Zululand.

Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue said paramedics were contacted and informed that the game ranger student had been on foot in a private reserve when he was trampled and gored by the rhino.

“The incident occurred earlier today (Wednesday) and prompted a search and rescue operation by IPSS Search and Rescue as well as anti-poaching units in the area. The student was located and preparations for evacuation were initiated,” Herbst said.

“The student was stabilized before being transported in a critical condition by road, by KZN Private,” he said.

According to National Geographic, black rhinos have an attack-first-and-ask-questions-later attitude when it catches an unfamiliar scent. Blakc rhinos are likely to charge at anything unfamiliar and have a reputation, because of their bad eyesight, of sometimes charging into objects like trees and rocks, mistaking them as threats.

However, rhinos have keen senses of smell and hearing.

