Search continues for 21-year-old who went missing in Tugela River

Rescue teams are continuing the search for a 21-year-old man who went missing in the Tugela River, at the weekend. IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick said IPSS Search & Rescue along with Empangeni SAPS K9 Search & Rescue as well Durban SAPS Search & Rescue arrived back on scene early on Monday morning to resume the search.

Rescue teams were alerted after the man was last seen entering the river on Sunday. Rescue teams are continuing the search for a man who went missing in the Tugela River in KZN. Picture: IPSS

In a separate operation, emergency teams rescued five people after a boat capsized in the Durban Port. National Sea Rescue Institute duty coxswain, Paul Bevis, said the NSRI duty crew was activated following an alert that a boat had capsized on Saturday morning. “NSRI Durban duty crew responded to the NSRI Durban station 5 rescue base where the NSRI rescue vessel Rescue 5 Alpha was launched,” Bevis said.

“Two private vessels had also responded to the alert. A swift coordinated effort saw the two private boats rescue all five; four men and a woman, from the water.” He added that two NSRI swimmers were deployed and medical treatment was carried out of the five who showed signs of hypothermia. A free dive was also conducted to ensure that no other people were in the water.