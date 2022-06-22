Search continues for missing KZN Catholic priest

Durban - A search is under way for Catholic priest, Reverend Father JM Motloung after he went missing in Bergville earlier this month. Known as Bheki, Motloung is the parish priest at St Yves in Bergville and was last seen on June 5.

Archbishop Siegfried Mandla Jwara (CMM) said last Friday, the SAPS Search and Resscue team in Bergville were out in the Bergville and Mooi River areas where they continued to search for Motloung. "Unfortunately the search was unsuccessful. As Christians, we must continue trusting in God's providence," he said. Jwara said news they were alerted to Motloung's disappearance and have made every effort to locate him.

"Working with various public and private agencies, including Tracker and the South African Police Services, the Archdiocese continues to actively exhaust every option at its disposal to ensure his safe return. Police from Durban and our priests also went to Bergville to search for Fr Motloung," he said. Jwara said their thoughts and prayers are with the Motloung family. Anyone with information that could assist police with Motloung's whereabouts, is urged to call Brigadier T Shezi on 082 633 2773/082 567 4163. Meanwhile, there has been no update on missing Durban man, Nicholas Fuller. This, despite his vehicle being found at a well-known shopping centre near Westville.

The 35-year-old Carrington Heights resident left home last Saturday and has not returned. There has also been no contact with friends or family since his disappearance. Fuller was last seen wearing a red jersey, beige pants and grey takkies. He has short brown hair and tattoos on his left arm.

