Search continues for truck driver involved in fatal N3 crash

While preliminary investigations have indicated that the taxi drove into the path of a truck, resulting in a fatal crash on the N3 at Van Reenen, a search continues for the truck driver who fled the scene. Providing an update on the matter that claimed 17 lives, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said video footage obtained shows the minibus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve towards oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with the truck.

The truck, driven by a 37-year-old Zimbabwean national, was enroute from Johannesburg to Durban while the taxi was travelling from Durban to Johannesburg. Duma said it is unclear what led to the taxi driver's loss of control, however, heavy rainfall, speed, a defect on the taxi or driver's negligence is likely to have played a part. "A total of 17 people; seven men, three women, three boys and four girls were killed in the crash. The only survivor is a young girl. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," the MEC said.

The department said arrangements are being made by the owner of the taxi association for the families of the deceased to travel to Ladysmith to identify their loved ones. Meanwhile, the department has raised questions around the truck driver's disappearance. "We remain concerned about the fact that the truck driver contacted his boss before disappearing," Duma added.