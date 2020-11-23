Search continues for young man who drowned at St Lucia’s Jabula Beach

Durban - The search is still on for a young man believed to be between 19 and 21, who drowned at St Lucia’s Jabula Beach on Sunday afternoon. In a statement, the iSimangaliso Wetland Park said a young man was swimming with his friends when he drowned and disappeared around 3.30pm. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was called to search him, but could not recover the body at the time. The park said the search continued early on Monday morning. Since June 2020, four people have drowned in the area.

The park urged people that as the festive season approached, revellers were requested to exercise caution, especially during adverse weather and rough seas.

They added that the iSimangaliso Wetland Park stretches from Maphelane, South of St Lucia up to Kosi Bay on the Mozambican border and has 220km of coastline with various areas demarcated for swimming.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority expressed its condolences to the bereaved family.

They said the police had been notified and an inquest docket had been opened.

The SAPS has been approached for comment and the story will be updated once they respond.

