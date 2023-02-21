Search for man who drowned at Umhlanga Beach while swimming with his brother

Durban - An aerial search is under way for the body of a man who drowned at Umhlanga beach on Monday night. Shaun Ramsunder, 29, from Phoenix had been swimming at the Umhlanga Main Beach in Umhlanga Rocks when he drowned at around 7:30pm.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said Ramsunder had been swimming with his friends and brother. “An attempt to recover his body was aborted due to poor visibility on Monday night. “The R44 helicopter is currently conducting an aerial search

“The pilot and crew are conducting a low level flight along the coast between Umdloti and Glenashley.” A day ago, the body of a man who was swept away along a river stream in Diepsloot The City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) Aquatic Rescue Team said it was believed the man was swept away last Sunday while crossing the river stream.

City of Joburg spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the news, revealing the man’s body was found and would be handed over to the police. “@CityofJoburgEMS Aquatic Rescue Team recovered a body of a male patient this afternoon along a river stream in Diepsloot. The man was swept away last Sunday while crossing a river stream. The body will be handed over to Saps @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety,” shared Mulaudzi on social media. IOL